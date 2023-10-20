Palestinian comments ‘out of line’: Opposition

Remarks Palestinians were being collectively punished by Israel were “out of line” as the opposition accuses the Albanese government of being deeply divided over the conflict.

Cabinet minister Ed Husic on Thursday said Palestinians were being “collectively punished for Hamas’ barbarism” in Gaza, with thousands now killed since the terror group launched its attack on Israel earlier this month.

Deputy Opposition leader Sussan Ley criticised Mr Husic for straying from the government’s position on the violence in the Middle East.

“You don’t get to freelance on government policy, on foreign policy, when you’re a cabinet minister,” she told Seven’s Sunrise on Friday.

“The prime minister’s got a real problem here, he’s going to Washington and may well be asked who’s running foreign policy in Australia? Is it Penny Wong? Is it Ed Husic? What’s actually going on?

The opposition says Cabinet Minister Ed Husic has stepped out of line over Mideast violence. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

“This is a minister who has stepped right out of line, and he’s got a chance today to correct those remarks, otherwise, he should seriously consider his position.”

In response, Education Minister Jason Clare would not be drawn on his colleague’s comments, saying the government and opposition needed to work together to “keep the country together at this moment”.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself and has called for the protection of civilian life during the conflict.

But other Labor politicians including Early Childhood Education Minister Anne Aly have broken ranks to call on Australia to step up its support for Palestinians facing a humanitarian crisis.

An Israeli military spokesman has slammed the claims Palestinians were being collectively punished as “unfounded” saying his government was at war with Hamas and not civilians.