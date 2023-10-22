AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
People participate in a Pro-Palestine demonstration in Sydney,
Cabinet miniister Ed Husic says innocent Palestinians are paying the price for Hamas' barbarism. Image by Brent Lewin/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Palestinians not collectively punished: Birmingham

Tess Ikonomou October 22, 2023

Palestinians are not being collectively punished by Israel for the atrocities committed by Hamas, opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham says.

Cabinet minister Ed Husic said last week Palestinians were being “collectively punished for Hamas’ barbarism” in Gaza, after the terror group launched an attack on Israel on October 7.

Asked if Israel’s response amounted to collective punishment, Senator Birmingham replied it did not.

“It’s important that we do not allow moral equivalence to be drawn,” he told the ABC’s Insiders on Sunday.

“The attacks of Hamas against Israel were horrific.”

Medics treat a baby wounded in an Israeli bombardment of Gaza
 Ed Husic says Palestinians are being “collectively punished for Hamas’ barbarism” in Gaza. Image by AP PHOTO 

Senator Birmingham would not be drawn on whether Israel was justified in cutting off critical supplies to Gaza in its war against Hamas.

“Israel is dealing with a very complex situation and I’m not going to prejudge the military strategy,” he said.

“Israel is well within its rights to act in ways that seek to disable Hamas.”

Mr Husic said others will need to decide whether Israel has breached international law.

“These are specific legal concepts that get worked out in terms of people’s contributions or country’s contributions,” he told Sky News on Sunday.

“But I do feel very strongly, as I have said on the public record this week, that innocent Palestinians are paying a horrible price, an utterly horrible price for Hamas’ barbarism.”

Asked if there was widespread concern within the Labor caucus about Palestine’s treatment, Mr Husic said he couldn’t answer that, but it was “very hard” for people to watch the suffering of others.

A Palestinian woman after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip
 Simon Birmingham says Israel is entitled to take steps to disable Hamas. Image by AP PHOTO 

Opposition defence spokesman Andrew Hastie repeated accusations the government was divided over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“We’re hearing too many voices out of the Labor cabinet and (prime minister) Anthony Albanese is not in control of his cabinet,” he told Sky News.

Mr Husic defended Australians wanting to protest to make their concerns known to politicians, but said there was no room for hate speech, Islamophobia or anti-Semitism.

“These are acidic, they corrode social cohesion, they have to be called out and dealt with,” he said.

