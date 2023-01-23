AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Bill Gates speaks during an event at the Lowy Institute in Sydney.
billionaire Bill Gates says pandemic readiness must be a priority for all nations. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • epidemic and plague

Pandemic preparedness lacking: Bill Gates

Farid Farid January 23, 2023

Tech multi-billionaire Bill Gates says that when future pandemics hit, stronger political cooperation is needed, even among foes.

He told an audience at the Lowy Institute think tank in Sydney on Monday that he wouldn’t say that any country got their COVID-19 response totally right. 

Mr Gates praised Australia’s policies in helping keep infection rates low before vaccines were rolled out.

“Some of the things that stand out are that Australia and about seven other countries did population scale diagnostics early on and had quarantine policies … that meant you kept the level of infection low in that first year when there were no vaccines,” Mr Gates said.

The Microsoft founder turned philanthropist said a stable international order based on mutual political will is needed in order to deal with future pandemics.

“The one thing that still hangs in the balance is will we have the global capacity and at the regional and country levels that would mean that when an (infectious disease) threat comes up we act in such a way that it doesn’t go global,” Mr Gates said.

“We need to be doing every five years a comprehensive exercise at both country and regional levels of pandemic preparedness and you need a global group that’s scoring everybody.”

He criticised the United States under Donald Trump’s leadership threatening to withdraw from the World Health Organisation and withholding funding.

Mr Gates advocated for a bolstering of resources to the international health body.

He also said US policy, and by extension Australia’s, towards China needed a more conciliatory and cooperative political approach in tackling major problems such as climate change.

“I see China’s rise as a huge win for the world … the current mentality of the US to China, and which is reciprocated, is kind of a lose-lose mentality”.

“That could be very self-fulfilling in a very negative way”.

Mr Gates on Saturday met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Kirribilli House in Sydney to discuss climate change, health and energy challenges.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.