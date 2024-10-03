AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fisher-Harris
James Fisher-Harris has called Penrith home but will return to NZ to play for the Warriors in 2025. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Panthers’ Big Fish ‘smashing everyone’ from early days

Scott Bailey October 3, 2024

Penrith’s junior coaching staff still remember the first time they laid eyes on a teenaged James Fisher-Harris.

“You don’t forget,” Alex Chan, who coached Fisher-Harris in U18s, told AAP.

“He was fresh. There were a few who came across from New Zealand. But he was the epitome of the big dog.”

Rejected by the Warriors at age 16 after trialling against their development side, Fisher-Harris was recommended to Penrith by his future agent Daryl Mather.

At age 17, he came alongside a group of other Kiwis from well north of Auckland for what was expected to be a short pre-season stint before returning home.

“He just flipped it on its head,” Chan, himself a former New Zealand Test front-rower, said.

“He became that beast we all see now. He was doing that stuff when he was 17. He was saying ‘give me the ball’, without yelling at anyone.

fisher-harris
 James Fisher-Harris has provided plenty of grunt for the Panthers right from his early days. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS 

“There were some big bodies in that group we had and some seasoned players who had been playing in that comp for years.

“That kid came across from New Zealand and he was just banging and smashing everything.”

Fisher-Harris, for his part, has spoken openly about his disappointment of missing out on the Warriors and the way it shaped his life.

He will move to them next year with Sunday’s grand final against Melbourne his last game for Penrith, but has let the pain of being forced to move away from his family at a young age drive him throughout his career.

“Looking back now, it’s probably one of the biggest blessings I have gone through,” Fisher-Harris said.

“I just had to stand on my own two feet. Different country, no family. It’s made me a better player and better person.

“I was just so hungry back then, I would go anywhere. That’s how we were up there in the north in New Zealand.

“It didn’t matter where we went. Anyone who gave us the opportunity, we were hungry.”

Chan wasn’t the only one to notice it.

Lee Hopkins, who has been involved in Penrith’s pathways since 2010, considers Fisher-Harris one of only five teenagers he was immediately certain would make it.

“You could just see it in his eyes,” Hopkins said.

“I had to ask him to leave the gym so many times. I would be saying Fish, I want to go home. I am going to have to get you to leave,” Hopkins recalled.

“He was living in the middle of nowhere at that time in Penrith, and he felt better lifting in the gym.

“He never once complained, he was always polite. But with Fish it was purely just work ethic. You don’t work that hard without getting those rewards.”

Within two years of landing in Australia, Fisher-Harris was a regular in first grade and has since become one of the NRL’s best and most consistent props.

But by then he had already announced himself as a force at Penrith, with his maiden grand final for Penrith under Chan in SG Ball in 2014.

Footage of Fisher-Harris’s first hit up in the match has to be seen to be believed, before the front-rower broke his wrist midway through the match and played on.

“He told the trainers: ‘Just strap it’,” Chan recalled.

“He just didn’t care. Nothing fazed that boy, when he is on his focus is on.

“He had those values of: I don’t talk. I prove things, I don’t need to tell everyone what I am going to do.

“He came across with something to prove. He was a hungry dog, and you will never stop a big hungry dog from getting to something he wants to get to.”

