AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Penrith players lift the trophy after winning the NRL grand final.
Penrith have successfully defended their NRL title by beating Parramatta by 16 points in Sydney. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Panthers crush Eels to win NRL grand final

Scott Bailey October 2, 2022

Penrith have sealed their status as one of the NRL’s greatest ever teams, going back-to-back with a crushing 28-12 grand final win over Parramatta.

In one of the most one-sided deciders this century, Penrith blew the Eels off the park in a near-perfect first half before Parramatta’s only two tries came in the final four minutes.

Dylan Edwards was a deserving Clive Churchill Medallist, making 228 metres on the back of his kick returns, producing the cover tackle of the night on Bailey Simonsson in the second half and setting up two tries in the win.

Brian To’o also scored a double, Moses Leota put on several big hits and through it all Nathan Cleary’s kicking game was again influential.

In comparison Mitch Moses was unable to get an attacking kick away until the 40th minute, as their hopes of ending the 36-year drought were quickly extinguished.

It was enough to seal Penrith the fourth title in their history, as they became only the second team to defend their crown in the NRL era.

“That first half, it was a dream come true,” Panthers head coach Ivan Cleary said.

“Considering everything on the line … I sat back and watched the boys go to work.

“We put what we’ve learned from the last few years to good use and I’m incredibly blessed to be their coach.”

The scary question now is when will the Panthers’ dominance stop?

The club won every grade down to under-18s this season, and while they lose Viliame Kikau and Api Koroisau next year they appear set for a dynasty of success.

In the past three years alone they have won 67 of 78 matches, making their run the most dominant since Parramatta claimed three straight titles in the early 1980s.

And after 15 minutes on Sunday night, it became evidently clear that there would be no return to the glory days for the Eels.

After a tight opening, Edwards produced his first big moment when Cleary put him into space and the fullback found Stephen Crichton trailing back inside him.

Jarome Luai was also back to his best, making the most of Penrith’s momentum to help put To’o over for their second try.

Again, it was off the back of a big Edwards kick return as he regularly put the Panthers on the front foot.

At that point Liam Martin looked as if he could score every time he touched the ball on the right and Kikau was busting through tackles for fun on the left.

Cleary also had the ball on a string as he was continually given good ball as Penrith zeroed in on Parramatta’s ball-carriers.

The halfback’s finest play came when he spotted Clint Gutherson in the line and grubber-kicked for Scott Sorensen to make it 18-0 before halftime.

The Eels’ only moment of fury came when Mitch Moses was ruled to have initiated contact on Kikau in the lead up to To’o’s second try after the break.

But by then the game was done. 

Parramatta were comprehensively beaten in the middle, gave away an obstruction on their first attacking raid before their two late tries came through Gutherson and Jake Arthur.

The points however would have done little to silence Penrith’s party.

It began when Edwards put Crichton over, ramped up when he chased down Simonsson and put him into touch to deny the winger and then went into overdrive when he sent Charlie Staines over on the next set.

“We just got beat by a better team,” Eels coach Brad Arthur said.

“It’s a tough road to get here, and maybe the tough road took its toll on us.

“It’s a big achievement. But we’re not going to put the cue in the rack and be content with that.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.