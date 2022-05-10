AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Injured Ryan Papenhuyzen will be sidelined for up to six weeks.
Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen will be sidelined for four-to-six weeks because of injury. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Papenhuyzen out for up to six NRL matches

Melissa Woods May 10, 2022

Melbourne’s superstar fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen will be sidelined for up to six weeks after suffering a hamstring tear and a posterior cruciate ligament injury in Sunday’s NRL win over St George Illawarra.

In another blow, rangy centre Reimis Smith will have surgery after scans confirmed a ruptured pectoral muscle against the Dragons and he will be out for 10 to 12 weeks.

Papenhuyzen’s injury will again wreck his chances of playing State of Origin.

He was in the NSW squad in 2020 but couldn’t press for a position due to a calf injury and last year he was sidelined with ongoing concussion symptoms.

Papenhuyzen, who has been in scintillating form, is leading the Dally M Medal count.

Due to injuries to the Storm’s outside backs, the NRL has granted approval for development squad member Marion Seve to be available for selection in the top grade from this weekend.

Ladder leaders Melbourne take on champions Penrith in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday night, which is the highlight of Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium. 

