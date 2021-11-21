Parents remain vigilant: NSW health

NSW has recorded 176 new local COVID-19 cases and two deaths while health authorities are encouraging parents to remain vigilant and monitor their kids for symptoms to prevent outbreaks in schools.

An unvaccinated women in her 40s died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. She had underlying health conditions.

A fully-vaccinated man in his 80s who also had underlying health conditions Sydney died at Liverpool Hospital.

The state is inching closer to the 95 per cent mark for first-dose vaccinations, with 94.4 per cent of residents over 16 years stepping forward for at least one jab. Some 91.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

NSW Health’s Dr Jeremy McAnulty said there had been multiple cases in schools across the state.

“We are urging parents to remain really vigilant to help protect the rest of the school community,” Dr McAnulty said on Sunday.

“Symptoms in children can be quite mild and not obvious so if they get any symptoms at all please take your children to a testing clinic.”

Two Sydney schools and one in Newcastle remain closed due to COVID outbreaks.

Of the 12- to 15-year-old age group, 75.3 per cent are fully vaccinated and 81 per cent have received at least one vaccine.

The new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday were diagnosed from 55,330 tests.

Some 192 people are hospitalised with the virus and 32 are in intensive care, 15 of whom required ventilation.

At least 104 of Sunday’s cases were in Sydney, while Hunter New England was the regional health district with the most new cases (32).