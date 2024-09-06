AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sydney veteran Luke Parker.
Swans veteran Luke Parker (R) made his presence felt on the scoreboard against the Crows at the SCG. Image by Steven Markham/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Parker’s AFL finals experience a boost for Swans

Joanna Guelas September 6, 2024

Luke Parker admits there were times he thought Sydney no longer needed him.

But that won’t be the case when Sydney kick off their premiership campaign with a qualifying final against rivals GWS at the SCG on Saturday.

Named in coach John Longmire’s squad, Parker knows his side will rely on his September experience.

After injury-plagued tall Sam Reid retired effective immediately in July, Parker is the only remaining member of the Swans’ 2012 premiership team to still be playing.

He has played in 10 AFL finals series, including two grand finals, since debuting in 2011.

But it was only in May when the decorated 31-year-old – a three-time club champion, former captain, All-Australian and premiership hero – struggled to break into a senior midfield group that had fired the minor premiers to an 8-1 start.

“(It wasn’t) questioning whether I still had it, (it was) questioning a little bit, probably, whether I was needed or not,” Parker said.

“But look, I have immense belief in what I can do in the team, in the game.

“I know experience stands up in this time of year, and you need a pretty level head, a lot of experience out there, calmness and composure.

“That’s definitely something that I’ve been working on for this year, especially the back end.

“I could have sat there and been bitter about whether I was selected or not, or what position I was playing, but for me it was seriously about just enjoying each moment, enjoying the opportunity and finding the love for just competing.”

But there are some experiences Parker deems irrelevant.

For instance, Sydney have never defeated GWS in September and have lost all three clashes dating back to their first in 2016.

Parker, who featured in all three defeats, brushed off the derby finals record as negligible.

In recent history, the Swans have earned local bragging rights in their past three meetings, including two this season.

“Obviously there’s a bit of history there, but look, it’s a new game each year. It’s a new game each time,” Parker said.

“We beat them twice during the year, that means nothing.

“We know that rocking up Saturday they’ll be confident in what they will do, we’ll be confident in what we can do.

“That’s just what finals is, and that’s why we’re two of the best teams in the comp at the moment.”

Parker has been the subject of trade speculation after reports suggested the veteran was “open to exploring a move” to another club next year.

North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson mentioned Parker during a radio interview in August when discussing the type of experienced player the Kangaroos need to help develop their young list.

But the Swans icon declined weighing in on his future.

“It’s flattering that those teams bring up your name and mention there’s someone of interest, but I’ve got games to focus on and finals to focus on,” Parker said.

“It’d be weird (to leave Sydney) but, as I said, at the moment I’m just enjoying each opportunity I get.”

