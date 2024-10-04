AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia’s Parliament House in Canberra.
Federal anti-corruption officers have carried out a raid at Parliament House. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Parliament House raided by anti-corruption commission

Andrew Brown October 4, 2024

Federal anti-corruption officers have carried out a raid at Parliament House as part of an investigation.

Officials from the National Anti-Corruption Commission conducted the raid on Thursday, but the subject of the raid was not a federal politician or former MP.

A spokesman for the commission did not say who the subject of the raid was.

“The commission can confirm it carried out operational activity yesterday at Parliament House. This was in relation to an ongoing investigation,” the spokesman said.

“The commission can confirm that the investigation does not relate to a current or former parliamentarian.

“As the matter is ongoing, we will not be making further comment, as to do so may compromise operational activities or unfairly impact reputations.”

It comes as the commission said it was conducting 32 preliminary investigations and 29 corruption investigations, according to its weekly update of activities published on Wednesday.

Since July, the commission has received 597 referrals to the body, but had excluded 498 of them.

