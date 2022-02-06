AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Scott Morrison and Barnaby Joyce
Scott Morrison and Barnaby Joyce are sure to be questioned about their working relationship. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Parliament returns amid texting scandals

Colin Brinsden and Paul Osborne
February 7, 2022

Scott Morrison wanted the start of the first parliamentary sitting week of the year to focus on the Queen as she celebrates her platinum jubilee.

Instead, it will be on the prime minister and his government after text message scandals, a slump in popularity and an aged care crisis – not an ideal position heading into an election in just a few months time.

Having been labelled a “horrible, horrible person” and a “complete psycho” in one leaked text message exchange between former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and a federal cabinet minister, another from Barnaby Joyce was even more damaging.

While the text was sent prior to Mr Joyce returning to to the role of deputy prime minister and nationals leader, it called Mr Morrison “a hypocrite and a liar”. Mr Joyce has subsequently apologised.

Mr Morrison has brushed aside the text messages, saying he remains focused on getting the country through the pandemic but shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers described the government as a “smoking ruin”.

Character assassinations aside, a church service will be held before the House of Representatives and Senate get down to business on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Morrison will kick off the parliamentary year with a speech to mark the Queen’s 70th anniversary.

On the government’s agenda are religious discrimination laws, reforms to the National Disability Insurance Scheme, federal family violence orders and changes to the pensions loans scheme.

The most controversial of these – the religious discrimination laws – are listed for debate in the House all day on Tuesday and pencilled in for the Senate on Wednesday. 

The laws are expected to be amended to ensure schools cannot exclude same-sex attracted and gender diverse students.

There could be other amendments following two inquiry reports released on Friday.

Conservatives argue the bill should be squarely aimed at protecting the freedom of religious people and organisations, not create new hurdles to this freedom.

But moderates say concurrent changes to other laws are needed to ensure religious rights don’t override the right of LGBTIQ people to not be discriminated against.

When it comes to voting on bills, the government will be down at least one vote in the Senate with former Northern Territory CLP senator Sam McMahon to sit on the cross bench, angered over her dumping as a candidate for the next election and treatment by her party.

Several other government senators concerned over “vaccine mandates” have threatened to boycott legislation until their demands are met.

The lower house has listed superannuation, NDIS and electoral laws for debate over the week.

