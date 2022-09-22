AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Anthony Albanese speaks at a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth.
Federal parliament's condolence motion follows a public holiday memorial service in Canberra. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Parliament returns to farewell Queen

Tess Ikonomou September 23, 2022

Federal parliament will return for politicians to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Both chambers will sit on Friday to pass a condolence motion for the late monarch, as well as congratulating King Charles III on his accession to the throne.

It marks the return of parliament two weeks after the Queen’s death on September 9. Parliament will also sit next week to make up for the lost days after it was postponed.

The Albanese government is expected to introduce its bill for a national anti-corruption watchdog to the lower house.

The late Queen was remembered across the country as a woman of duty, selflessness and compassion during the national memorial service on Thursday.

Almost 700 dignitaries including former prime ministers, judges and military chiefs gathered at parliament in Canberra on Thursday to commemorate her death.

Australians were given a one-off public holiday to mourn the Queen.

Ex-prime ministers Paul Keating, John Howard and Scott Morrison attended the service which included prayers, a floral tribute and a performance by former Australian Idol contestant Anthony Callea.

The day was not without controversy, though, with a series of anti-monarchy rallies staged across the country.

Protesters in Melbourne cut up the Australian flag while chanting “abolish the monarchy”, while demonstrations were held in Brisbane and Sydney, where a mural of the Queen was painted over with the black, red and yellow of the Aboriginal flag.

Indigenous senator Pat Dodson said he could understand the day being a difficult one for many Aboriginal Australians, given the circumstances.

“But that to one side,” he told ABC’s 730 Report, “Her Majesty herself as a human being and as a person of long-standing service … we do need to pay our respects in a proper way.” 

