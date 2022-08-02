AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
GREENS ADAM BANDT PRESSER
The Greens are set to reveal their stance on the federal government's proposed climate change bill. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Parliament to debate climate change bill

Maeve Bannister August 3, 2022

The Greens are set to reveal their stance on the federal government’s proposed climate change bill as parliamentarians on all sides have their say on the legislation. 

The government’s proposal enshrines an emissions reduction target of 43 per cent by 2030 and net zero by 2050, and will also require the minister of the day to report annually to parliament on the nation’s progress toward that goal.

Greens Leader Adam Bandt will reveal the outcome of a party meeting on Tuesday night, when members debated the proposal, at an address to the National Press Club on Wednesday.

Negotiations between Mr Bandt and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen have been ongoing after the Greens expressed initial concerns with the bill.

Labor needs the support of all 12 Greens senators plus one crossbencher in order to pass the upper house.

While emissions reductions targets were important, it was more important to introduce policies to uphold them, Mr Bowen said.

“The other thing that’s important to get investment in renewable energy and to get the targets underway is certainty and policy frameworks being legislated,” he told parliament on Tuesday.

“Not only does Australia now have a government that gets it, we have a parliament that gets it too and will provide that policy certainty and framework for investors right around the world.” 

Independent MPs Helen Haines and Kate Chaney are absent from parliament this week after testing positive to COVID-19, but other crossbenchers will propose amendments in their names. 

Ms Chaney’s amendment would ensure the bill clearly states that its intention is to actually drive climate action and is linked to science.

“The science shows a target of at least 50 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 is needed,” she said in a statement.

“But I am keen to lock in this progress and continue to work with the government to pursue the opportunities presented by this necessary shift in our economic activity.”

Dr Haine’s amendments would ensure regional Australia benefits from action on climate change.

A meeting of Liberal and Nationals MPs and senators on Tuesday affirmed their opposition to the bill. 

The coalition will develop its own climate policy in time for the next election which will include updated targets beyond their existing 26 to 28 per cent reduction proposal.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.