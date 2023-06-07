AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dylan Brown.
The Eels' Dylan Brown will be stood down by the NRL following an alleged incident at a Sydney pub. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Parramatta’s Brown stood down by NRL over pub incident

Jasper Bruce June 7, 2023

The NRL has stood Parramatta five-eighth Dylan Brown down after he was charged with five counts of sexual touching following an alleged incident at the Golden Sheaf Hotel in Sydney on Saturday night.

Brown faced court for the first time on Wednesday and is due back there later this month and if convicted, could face up to five years in prison.

Per its ‘no-fault stand-down policy’, the NRL automatically suspends players charged with an offence that carries a maximum prison term of 11 years or more.

But NRL CEO Andrew Abdo is able to intervene for lesser sentences and has typically exercised this discretionary power when players are charged with offences against women.

“The NRL has today advised the Parramatta Eels that Dylan Brown is subject to a No-Fault Stand Down Condition under the NRL Rules,” an NRL statement read.

“New South Wales Police charged Dylan Brown with several counts of sexually touch without consent following an incident at Double Bay on Saturday 3 June 2023.

“The NRL decision should in no way be interpreted as a view on the innocence or guilt of the player.”

