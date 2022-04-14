Passengers off to flying start for Easter

Airports around the country will remain busy for the Easter break and school holidays but long wait times have shrunk considerably at Sydney Airport, the country’s busiest.

Around 80,000 passengers are expected to board flights heading out of Sydney on Good Friday and they are being advised to arrive two hours early for flights.

For much of Thursday queues and wait times were hours long at Sydney Airport but eased later in the day.

Melbourne will handle 76,000 passengers a day over the Easter period while Adelaide is anticipating 25,000 on Friday.

Easter Monday will be Hobart’s busiest-ever day for flights, with more than 81 planes coming and going.

Staff shortages due to COVID isolation rules have been a major factor in the airport delays in recent days.

With the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions, Australians are set to spend $7.1 billion this holiday season according to research conducted by Roy Morgan.

Over four million Australians are planning a trip away this Easter with 63 per cent travelling within their own state and over a third heading interstate.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was delighted to see the tourism industry bouncing back, but said people should also expect some travel congestion.

“These are days we were looking forward to during this pandemic,” Mr Morrison said.

“There are going to be some setbacks as the staff come back in, as the system is built up again.