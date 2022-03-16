AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Australia need seven wickets to win the second Test against Pakistan.
Pakistan are 3-254 as they chase 506 to win the second Test against Australia in Karachi. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Pat Cummins breaks stubborn Pakistan stand

Steve Larkin March 16, 2022

Captain Pat Cummins has made a much-needed breakthrough for Australia in their quest for a final-day victory over Pakistan in the second Test.

Chasing 506 to win, Pakistan are 3-254 at lunch at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Cummins ended a superb 228-run partnership between Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique some five minutes before the break.

Shafique was dismissed for 96, caught by Steve Smith at first slip when edging a driving attempt from the Australian skipper’s bowling.

Pakistan captain Babar remains unbeaten on 133 from 283 balls while Fawad Alam is not out three.

Babar and Shafique posted a rare batting feat to raise Pakistan’s hopes of a draw.

Only four times in history has a third-wicket stand surpassed 200 in the fourth innings of a Test – Pakistan has three of the four, with Babar and Shafique the latest.

The pair resumed on the final day with the hosts 2-192 and Babar not out 102 and Shafique unbeaten on 71.

All up, Babar and Shafique blunted Australia’s bowlers for almost 114 overs until Cummins (1-50) struck as his team seeks a win to take a 1-0 series lead after the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi.

Spinner Nathan Lyon (1-53 from 30 overs) and allrounder Cameron Green (1-21) are the other successful bowlers.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.