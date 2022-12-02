Pat Cummins not a fan of Test follow-ons

Test captain Pat Cummins has some bad news for commentators – don’t expect a follow-on to happen under his watch.

Australia took a stranglehold on the first Test against the West Indies in Perth after dismissing the visitors for 283.

It gave Australia a 315-run first-innings lead after the hosts had declared on a mammoth 4-598.

Cummins opted not to enforce the follow-on, with Australia going to stumps on day three at 1-29, an overall lead of 344.

The last time Australia enforced the follow-on was under the captaincy of Tim Paine in 2019, when Australia posted 3-589 declared at Adelaide Oval before rolling Pakistan for 302 and 239.

But Cummins is wary of overworking his bowling attack – including himself – in the bid to wrap up a match quickly.

“I think some of the commentators like day fives off, so that’s normally why they talk about it,” Cummins said with a smile when asked about follow-ons.

“There’s really not too many instances where the follow-on is realistic.

“You always bowl better when you’re slightly fresher. Day five is normally harder (to bat) than day three or four.”

David Warner (17no) and Marnus Labuschagne (3no) will return to the crease when play resumes on day four.

West Indies batsman Shamarh Brooks, who came into the match as a substitute for the concussed Nkrumah Bonner, says his team need to focus on trying to salvage a draw.

When asked how many sessions the West Indies will be able to survive when it’s their turn to bat again, Brooks replied: “I’d say four to five sessions.

“I think that’s what Australia will give us, because I think it’s still a good batting pitch.

“I don’t think they will go too deep (on Saturday), it’s just my opinion. But we’ll wait to see how it goes.”

Labuschagne made a double century in the first innings, and he’ll be aiming to heap more misery on the West Indies.

Warner made just five in the first dig in what continued a rare lean run for the star opener.

The 36-year-old’s last Test century came in January 2020, and he’ll be desperate to post a big score on Saturday before Australia declare.