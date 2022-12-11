AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Test captain Pat Cummins has overcome a thigh injury.
Pat Cummins is certain to return from a thigh injury for the first Test against South Africa. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Pat Cummins to return against South Africa

Steve Larkin December 12, 2022

Australian captain Pat Cummins is expected to return but his pace partner Josh Hazlewood is long odds to feature in the Test series opener against South Africa.

The Australians on Monday will name a squad for the first Test against the Proteas starting Saturday in Brisbane.

Captain Cummins is considered a certainty to return from a thigh injury which sidelined him Australia’s second Test triumph against the West Indies in Adelaide.

Hazlewood, suffering a side strain, also missed the Adelaide Test which Australia won by 419 runs – their biggest victory, by runs, over the West Indies.

Replacement pacemen Scott Boland (0-29 and 3-16) and Michael Neser (2-34 and 3-22) impressed in Adelaide but one will be squeezed out of the South African opener by Cummins’ return.

“We have plenty of options in our cartel at the moment,” said Steve Smith, who stood-in as skipper in Cummins’ absence.

Smith rated South Africa a different proposition than the West Indies, who barely offered a yelp of resistance in their horror loss in Adelaide.

The Proteas have a renowned bowling attack featuring express quicks Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, 2.07-metre tall left-armer Marco Jansen and spinner Keshav Maharaj.

“You just play what is in front of you,” Smith said.

“Sometimes when you’re facing faster bowlers, that can be easier to score than when you are facing 130 (kmh) and nibbling them around.

“That’s the key to any attack, is having that variety so you’re never getting into a real rhythm as a batter.

“South Africa provide that, they have Nortje bowling 150 (kmh), Rabada 140 to 150 bowling slightly different, then a left-armer in Jansen as well, and then a spinner in Maharaj.

“So it will be a good challenge.”

For run-glutton Smith, the South Africans also present a personal challenge.

Besides Bangladesh, who he has played just two Tests against, Smith’s average against the Proteas – 41.53 – is his lowest against any nation and well shy of his career average of 60.98.

“South Africa are probably the one team that have bowled well to me,” he said.

“My record isn’t quite as good against them as some of the others.

“I am really looking forward to the series … hopefully I can get into a nice groove and contribute and score some runs.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.