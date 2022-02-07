AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Pat Cummins.
Pat Cummins has been urged to tell the truth and explain his role in Justin Langer's departure. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Pat Cummins urged to tell the ugly truth

Justin Chadwick February 7, 2022

Former Test captain Michael Clarke has urged Pat Cummins to tell the truth – even if it’s ugly – about the demise of Justin Langer as national coach.

Langer resigned last week after being offered a mere six-month contract extension despite leading Australia to the T20 World Cup title and a 4-0 Ashes romp.

Past players, including Mark Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, and Matthew Hayden, have lambasted Cricket Australia for its handling of the situation.

The silence from the current batch of senior Australian cricket stars has been deafening, which has further inflamed the situation.

Former Test star Mitchell Johnson savaged Cummins last week, saying his former teammate had failed in his first big test as captain.

Johnson was particularly critical of the way Cummins failed to adequately address the situation regarding Langer’s future during recent interviews. 

Clarke says Cummins is in a “lose-lose” situation, but the star paceman has a responsibility to be truthful about exactly what went down.

“The Australian public aren’t stupid and this is my point with Pat Cummins,” Clarke told The Big Sports Breakfast.

“Patty needs to come out and make his opinion very clear.

“I saw Mitchell Johnson’s comments, he smoked him. I think a lot of people are thinking what Mitch is thinking.

“I’m suggesting to Pat Cummins as the leader, he needs to stand tall and explain to past players — Mitchell Johnson, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden — plus the fans and cricket lovers, what the hell is going on here.

“My question is how much involvement did Pat have? Did he want this change and, (if so), why? Bring on accountability.

“When you lose, that’s on you as captain. If this is what Patty wants, respect to him but he’s going to have to take the hits as well.”

Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley launched a passionate defence of Cummins in the wake of Johnson’s comments.

But Clarke said it was imperative for CA to come clean about their reasons for not wanting Langer to stay on long term, or risk repeating the same mistakes from the aftermath of the sandpaper scandal in South Africa.

“We kept so much information away from the public, it’s never going to die,” Clarke said.

“There’s still questions. This will be the same if it’s not handled the right way. 

“At the moment there is so much unknown, so many Chinese whispers, people hiding behind a journalist or a manager, it doesn’t work like that with cricket in this country.

“That’s fine if senior players want JL gone. Say it and be honest. It’s fine if support staff wanted JL gone.

“Stand there and tell us the reasons. You can’t comprehend it at the moment because we don’t have all the information.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.