AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Packets of medicine tablets.
Many heart attack patients are not prescribed all the recommended medications to prevent a repeat. Image by Flavio Brancaleone/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Patients at risk of repeated heart attacks

Mibenge Nsenduluka November 3, 2022

At least 110 Australians suffer heart attacks every day and many do not receive the recommended medications afterwards, new research shows.

Patients who have been hospitalised with chronic heart disease are more likely to have repeat cardiovascular issues, but prescribed medication can reduce the risk.

The study conducted by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare also found women and people aged under 65 were less likely to be dispensed the recommended medicines following hospitalisation.

Institute spokeswoman Miriam Lum On said the findings were shocking.

“Really shockingly, we found that the people that were not receiving that clinically recommended guideline medication were women and also people who have cardiac bypass graft surgery,” Ms Lum On said.

About 67,800 people who had been admitted to hospital with chronic heart disease between 2016 and 2017 were assessed for the study.

At least half of them had acute coronary syndrome, which includes heart attacks and unstable angina.

Roughly 61 per cent had been dispensed three or more of the guideline-recommended preventive medicines within 40 days of leaving hospital.

“People who have been to hospital for acute coronary syndrome are at higher risk of having another cardiovascular event in the future,” Ms Lum On said.

Steps to reduce this risk include taking cardiovascular medication.

Australian clinical guidelines recommend people who survive an acute coronary event are prescribed a multi-drug regime that includes four medication classes.

More than half a million Australian adults have chronic heart disease, the leading single cause of disease burden and death in Australia.

About 24,800 people died from coronary heart disease or stroke in 2020.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.