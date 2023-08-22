AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Anthony Albanese, Pat Farmer, and Tanya Plibersek.
Pat Farmer was joined by the PM, Tanya Plibersek and voice supporters as he arrived in Sydney. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics (general)

‘Patriot’ Pat Farmer arrives in Sydney to back voice

Tess Ikonomou August 22, 2023

Former Liberal MP and ultra-marathon runner Pat Farmer has described himself as a “patriot” by backing the Indigenous voice.

Mr Farmer arrived at the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday morning, as part of his almost 15,000 kilometre run around Australia in support of the referendum.

“That’s why I felt it was important that I dedicate six-and-a-half months of my life in actions rather than words to show the Australian people how much I cared about the future of this nation as a patriot,” he told reporters in Sydney.

“And how much I cared about the future of this nation as one nation moving forward together with the First Nations people, the Indigenous people of this country.”

Mr Farmer urged the nation to not “leave this to our children and our children’s children to fix the problems of the past” and to seize the moment.

Meeting him in Sydney, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australians should be having conversations with their families and friends to build support for the voice. 

“To all those who are thinking, ‘Will I spend an extra Sunday knocking on doors?’ It’s got to be easier than running 14,000 kilometres,” he said. 

A vote to enshrine the Indigenous voice in the constitution is expected to be held in October.

Independent Mackellar MP Sophie Scamps joined Mr Farmer on the run in support of the voice on Sydney’s northern beaches. 

“It’s our opportunity to step into the future on a positive note and to show the rest of the world what type of people we are,” Dr Scamps said.

“Initiatives to support our First Nations peoples to date, and to close the gap, have been a dismal failure as we have not consulted properly with the people who are affected by policies and decisions made on their behalf.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.