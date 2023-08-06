Pearson asked to take ‘yes’ message stick to Canberra

A council of Yolngu leaders has entrusted Indigenous activist Noel Pearson with a special message: take our support for a First Nations voice to Canberra.

The Dilak Council, made up of senior cultural leaders of 13 clan groups from northeast Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory, handed Mr Pearson a message stick at the Garma Festival on Sunday.

“Take our voice straight to Canberra, so our voice will be heard,” Balupalu Yunupingu said.

Garma is an annual four-day Aboriginal cultural festival, staged on Gumatj country by the Yothu Yindi Foundation.

Mr Pearson, a community leader from Cape York, accepted the message stick on behalf of Yes23, which is campaigning for a successful referendum to enshrine an Indigenous voice to parliament in the Constitution.

He said it was a sacred duty to finish the work of the late rights champion Yunupingu, the senior Gumatj leader who died earlier this year.

“He has advanced our cause so very far and it remains to us to complete the journey,” Mr Pearson said.

“I’m going to take this message stick to every town hall, to every street, to every high hill and low valley across this nation.

“And I’m going to tell the 97 per cent of Australia to join us.

“We have the authority from these people to bring this referendum to a successful conclusion.”

On Saturday, tributes to the late Yunupingu flowed at the festival as the fire of his leadership was passed to his brother Djawa Yunupingu.

An important meeting point for the clans and families of the region, Garma showcases traditional miny’tji (art), manikay (song), bunggul (dance) and story-telling.

Speaking at Garma on Saturday, Mr Noel Pearson called on Australians to unite to support the ‘yes’ vote in the upcoming referendum on the voice, due to be held in the final quarter of this year.

“Australia is going to put behind it the idea of settler versus natives when it recognises Indigenous people as Australian,” he said.

Mr Pearson also called on Garma attendees to share a message of strength and hope about the referendum when they leave the festival.

Garma has also inspired a powerful alliance of land councils to gather as a united voice on issues that affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in northern Australia.

The alliance, which includes the four Aboriginal land councils of the Northern Territory, plus Cape York and the Kimberley, said the voice referendum was the best opportunity for Australians to create the greatest turning point in the lives of Indigenous people and the nation’s identity.

“This is the opportunity to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples a voice and with it the ability to influence governments on the policies and programs which affect them,” they said in a statement on Saturday.