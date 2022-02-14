AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Laura Peel
Laura Peel has finished outside the medals in the women's aerials at the Beijing Olympics. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • Winter Olympics

No medals for Australia in women’s aerials

Melissa Woods February 14, 2022

Xu Mengtao has clinched gold for the host nation in the women’s aerials at the Beijing Olympics, with the highly-rated Australians finishing outside the medals.

Xu became the first Chinese athlete to win an Olympic women’s aerials title with a brilliant jump of 108.61 points in the Super Six medal round.

Defending Olympic champion Hanna Huskova of Belarus was second with 107.95 and the bronze went to American Megan Nick (93.76).

World champion Laura Peel was the pre-event gold-medal favourite but could manage no better than fifth place in the medal round with 78.56.

I’m just disappointed,” Peel told the Seven Network.

“I can jump a lot better than I did tonight.

“But I was happy to see some big jumps on the podium; I’m happy to see the way the women’s sport is progressing.

“The podium was a lot more difficult than the last Olympics, so I think we’re moving in the right direction and I’m proud to have been a part of that.”

Peel was in danger of not even making it through to the six-athlete decider, before clinching her berth with a second-round effort of 100.02.

Compatriot Danielle Scott was eliminated after back-slapping both of her efforts in the first final.

Scott’s best score of of 71.23 left her in 10th spot with only the top six advancing.

Earlier, Australian rookie Gabi Ash finished in 14th spot after the second round of qualifying, missing the finals by two spots.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.