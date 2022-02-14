No medals for Australia in women’s aerials

Xu Mengtao has clinched gold for the host nation in the women’s aerials at the Beijing Olympics, with the highly-rated Australians finishing outside the medals.

Xu became the first Chinese athlete to win an Olympic women’s aerials title with a brilliant jump of 108.61 points in the Super Six medal round.

Defending Olympic champion Hanna Huskova of Belarus was second with 107.95 and the bronze went to American Megan Nick (93.76).

World champion Laura Peel was the pre-event gold-medal favourite but could manage no better than fifth place in the medal round with 78.56.

I’m just disappointed,” Peel told the Seven Network.

“I can jump a lot better than I did tonight.

“But I was happy to see some big jumps on the podium; I’m happy to see the way the women’s sport is progressing.

“The podium was a lot more difficult than the last Olympics, so I think we’re moving in the right direction and I’m proud to have been a part of that.”

Peel was in danger of not even making it through to the six-athlete decider, before clinching her berth with a second-round effort of 100.02.

Compatriot Danielle Scott was eliminated after back-slapping both of her efforts in the first final.

Scott’s best score of of 71.23 left her in 10th spot with only the top six advancing.

Earlier, Australian rookie Gabi Ash finished in 14th spot after the second round of qualifying, missing the finals by two spots.