Pendlebury relinquishes Pies’ skipper role

Collingwood will appoint a new captain for the 2023 AFL season after long-time leader Scott Pendlebury stepped down from the role.

Pendlebury, who took over from 2010 premiership captain Nick Maxwell nine years ago, led the Magpies as skipper in a club-record 206 games.

He turns 35 in January but is contracted to the end of next season and will continue playing after handing over the captaincy.

Taylor Adams, Jeremy Howe and Darcy Moore served as Pendlebury’s deputies this year and are among the leading candidates to take over the senior position.

“To captain an AFL club is one of the greatest honours and it is not something I have ever taken for granted,” Pendlebury said in a club statement.

“It has been an absolute privilege to lead this side for as long as I have.

“At 34 years of age and in the twilight of my career, I felt that this is the optimal time to hand over the position and support the next captain of our club.

“I have experienced all the great football highs and lows throughout my nine-year tenure as captain and I look forward to seeing the next person take the opportunity and make it their own.”

Pendlebury is a five-time Copeland Trophy winner and placed second in Collingwood’s best and fairest award last season, extending his run of top-three finishes to 14 straight years.

The veteran midfielder is also a six-time All-Australian and has played a club-record 358 games for the Magpies.

Collingwood’s next captain will be their 48th in AFL/VFL history.

Adams, 29, has spent the past seven years in Collingwood’s leadership group and is nearing a return to full training after tearing his adductor off the bone during the 2022 finals series.

Moore is also on the mend after he was sent to hospital with a bone infection earlier this month.

The 26-year-old star defender will re-join the main training group in the new year.

SCOTT PENDLEBURY’S CAREER AT A GLANCE

358 games (club record)

Collingwood captain 2014 to 2022 (206 games, club record)

Premiership player (2010)

Norm Smith Medal winner (2010)

6 x All Australian (2010-2014, 2019)

5 x Copeland Trophy winner (2011, 2013-2016)