Penguins find new ally in French fungus

A French fungus could prove to be a powerful new ally for Victoria’s little penguins as they battle a foreign invader.

A coastal weed called sea spurge has become a big problem at beaches across southern Australia, including in the Port Campbell National Park where little penguins nest.

Land managers face a never-ending task to stop the introduced pest from blanketing sand dunes, making it impossible for penguins to dig their burrows. Beach-nesting seabirds are also affected by the weed.

Until now the only control options have been laborious manual removal or chemical sprays, but CSIRO researchers are now unleashing a fungus imported from France, which causes lesions on the spindly plant and makes it topple over.

The fungus was sprayed onto sea spurge at trial sites in some Victorian national parks six weeks ago, and rangers are already seeing sick plants.

Port Campbell National Park will be treated this week and with any luck penguins and seabirds will soon be having a much easier time.

CSIRO scientist Gavin Hunter says the ultimate goal is for the fungus to establish itself across southern Australia and become a permanent, labour-free solution to suppress the weed.

Land care groups and citizen scientists are currently being recruited to introduce the fungus more broadly, at problem beaches in their communities.

Dr Hunter says the release of a biological control agent is always an extremely careful process, after previous disasters.

The most famous such calamity was the introduction of cane toads to Queensland in the 1930s to deal with beetles that were attacking sugar cane crops.

The toad was imported without prior tests to determine if it would actually prey on the beetles and no consideration was given to unintended consequences. Native Australian wildlife has paid a devastating price ever since.

By comparison, the release of the Venturia paralias fungus has involved years of checks and balances, including testing it on more than 40 other plants related to sea spurge to make sure it won’t harm those.

“Evolutionary speaking, if there is going to be any off-target effects it’s tough those would occur in plants that are quite related to the target weed.”

Mark Rodrigue from Parks Victoria assisted in the first releases and hopes this week’s mission will ensure penguins can continue to nest at Port Campbell, at the base of the Twelve Apostles.

He also sees huge potential for other parts of Victoria where the weed has taken hold, particularly very remote locations where traditional control techniques are not possible.

“This is why it’s such an exciting opportunity. If we’ve got a fungus that’s essentially going to stop the plants from producing so much seed, that reduces the population health over time, we’re in a really good place.”

Scientists will be monitoring trial sites every six months over the next three years.