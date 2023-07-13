AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PENNY WONG PRESSER
Senator Penny Wong says she discussed a range of issues with Chinese diplomat Wang Yi. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Penny Wong holds talks with top Chinese diplomat

Tess Ikonomou July 14, 2023

Penny Wong has held talks with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi for the second time in a year, at a meeting for Southeast Asia’s foreign ministers.

The foreign minister, who is in Jakarta for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, confirmed her meeting with Mr Wang who is representing China.

Senator Wong met with China’s highest-ranking diplomat in Beijing late last year, becoming the first Australian minister to visit the country in three years.

“We had a constructive discussion about the bilateral relationship and the value of ongoing dialogue,” she said.

“I reiterated Australia’s position on a range of issues, including trade impediments, consular cases, human rights and Hong Kong.”

Senator Wong said “Australia will continue to work with China to grow the bilateral relationship, navigate differences and engage in the national interest”.

The foreign minister was asked before the meeting whether she would raise a policing pact signed between China and the Solomon Islands.

She replied that Australia maintained the view shared by its regional neighbours, that security should be provided by Pacific nations.

“We are continuing to call for transparency from China and Solomon Islands in relation to this agreement,” she told the ABC 7.30’s on Thursday.

“I think it is of benefit for the Pacific Islands Forum to discuss it.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare jointly announced a comprehensive strategic partnership in Beijing earlier this week.

Beijing has been expanding its influence in the region, with Chinese police present in the Solomon Islands since late 2021.

Senator Wong on Friday said the two had “discussed the importance of the institutions, rules and norms that underpin sovereignty, security and prosperity in the region”. 

She added: “I conveyed Australia’s clear views on security in the Pacific and Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

