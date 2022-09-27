AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Taylan May.
Penrith winger Taylan May will miss the NRL grand final against Parramatta with a hamstring injury. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Penrith back Staines, Eels mull Brown call

George Clarke September 27, 2022

Penrith winger Charlie Staines is poised to retain his spot in Ivan Cleary’s side for their grand final meeting with Parramatta as the Eels weigh up an unlikely recall for unwanted forward Nathan Brown.

First-choice Penrith winger Taylan May has been ruled out of Sunday’s clash with a hamstring injury, meaning Staines will hold onto his spot when the grand final teams are named at 4pm on Tuesday. 

Staines, who has played 14 games for the Panthers this season, earned a recall for Penrith’s preliminary final win over South Sydney with May sidelined with injury and suspension.

Penrith are expected to name interchange prop Spencer Leniu after he was sent for two head injury assessments last week.

“Playing NSW Cup has helped me and when I get that chance in first grade I want to bring that (form) into first grade,” Staines told AAP.

“I’ve been getting a good few games under my belt.

“I feel like I’ve been going OK whenever I’ve stepped up this year.”

May trained separately from the rest of the Penrith players on Tuesday at an open session at Panthers Stadium.

Parramatta are also likely to be forced into changes in their backline with Bailey Simonsson expected to be named ahead of Tom Opacic.

“It’s in the hands of the medical staff but if I’m not 100 per cent ready to go, I’m not going to jeopardise the team for my own benefit,” Opacic said on Monday.

Coach Brad Arthur is also weighing up whether to shift Brown onto his bench to combat the Penrith pack at the expense of Bryce Cartwright.

Brown has been told to find a new club next season and has played just one NRL game for the Eels since July.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.