Shaun lane
Shaun Lane says had Parramatta won the NRL title he would have acted differently to how Penrith did. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Penrith celebration not the Eels way: Lane

Scott Bailey October 6, 2022

Parramatta second-rower Shaun Lane claims Penrith’s premiership celebrations wouldnt’ have been replicated at the Eels had they won, despite he and teammates not personally being offended by the Panthers’ antics.

Penrith’s party has attracted criticism from some quarters, with the intense rivalry between the Eels and Panthers carrying into the post-season.

Included in the fallout were jibes of labelling Parramatta their sons, while usually quietly-spoken prop James Fisher-Harris posted “#Whoyadaddy” on social media.

The comments related to a quote from Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai in the lead up to the grand final, when asked then if Parramatta were still Penrith’s big brother.

Penrith fans also chanted “We hate Parra” amid Monday’s team reception at BlueBet Stadium.

Parramatta players said they were not personally offended by the postscript to the 28-12 loss, but were adamant they would have acted differently.

“They have a bit of confident arrogance about themselves and that seems to work for them,” second-rower Shaun Lane said.

“It gives them confidence on the field also. And they’ve developed a great performance around that kind of culture.

“It really works for Penrith. They’ve had an outstanding team for the past three years. 

“But I don’t think you’d see that at Parramatta.”

Lane was named Parramatta’s player of the year on Tuesday night, and said he’d initially been sheltered from Penrith’s celebrations as he doesn’t have social media.

“However someone else conducts themselves doesn’t affect me. I don’t really care what they say about me or my team,” Lane said. 

“We know how we value ourselves and our own teammates. We know what is important to us and it’s not other people’s opinions. 

“If that’s important to them, so be it. 

“We’re not going to be bitter about other people’s comments. They can say whatever they want. If it works for them, it works for them.”

Meanwhile fellow backrower Ryan Matterson also said he had no issue with Penrith’s actions. 

“At the end of the day, winners can do whatever they want,” Matterson said.

“They have been the best side over the last couple of years and if they want to celebrate like that, they can.

“We haven’t spoken about it. It was pretty humorous looking at it. It did make me laugh.

“If you take ourselves out of the situation and watch it as a whole, it was funny.”

Both Lane and Matterson were also adamant Parramatta’s premiership window was not closed now after the grand-final loss, with several stars leaving.

“We have a great culture and it’s not about losing a few players here or there,” Lane said. 

“That’s what dynasties are built on, the culture within the club. 

“We have some great systems and development of players coming through. I am very confident we will still be a powerhouse going forward.”

