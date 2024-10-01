Penrith’s Scott Sorensen eyes grand final green light

Scott Sorensen is confident he can force his way back into Penrith’s grand-final team even if it means ousting his carpool buddy for the spot.

Sorensen has been sidelined for four weeks with a hamstring injury and has missed all of the Panthers’ run to Sunday’s grand final against Melbourne.

The 31-year-old trained separately from the rest of the Panthers squad on Tuesday, with halfback Nathan Cleary also on limited duties as he nurses a shoulder injury.

New Zealand international Sorensen offers Panthers coach Ivan Cleary a versatile and experienced bench forward for the occasion.

Confident he will be fit for the decider, Sorensen said: “I’m literally ticking boxes at the moment and making sure that I get through my training sessions to hopefully make myself available for Sunday.

“I’m feeling good and feeling strong.”

Sorensen said he re-aggravated the hamstring during a recent training session and that was the reason why the Panthers have taken a cautious approach, leaving the utility forward on ice in their win over Cronulla.

“It wasn’t quite back to square one, but I had to get back into rehab and make sure it was strong so I could make myself available for the weekend,” Sorensen said.

“That wasn’t to be, but that’s all right.”

Penrith are expected to name Sorensen in their extended grand final squad but it is unclear if he will be given the green light to play and return to their starting 17.

If he does get the all clear that could spell bad news for Matt Eisenhuth, the forward who has profited from Sorensen’s absence.

The pair share driving to Panthers training and Eisenhuth in recent years watched on from the reserve team as the NRL side tasted three-straight premierships.

“I’m preparing to play no matter what,” Eisenhuth said.

“If I play, or ‘Sorro’ plays, my role won’t change.

“We live down in the Shire together and while most people think that might be awkward … we’re sweet with it either way.

“We’re all competitive beasts and you’re striving to be in that 17 and you can have days where it can frustrate you.

“That’s part of footy, some people are the superstars but you’ve also got your toilers and those last three years I’ve still partied with the boys.”