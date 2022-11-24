Pensioners top of Senate bills clearout

Laws aiming to free up larger housing by incentivising pensioners to downsize with extended concessions are part of the pile of legislation the government is trying to ram through.

Labor is forcing a vote on remaining legislation in the Senate on Friday to pave the wave for its industrial relations and national anti-corruption commission bills next week.

It wants both to pass before the parliament rises for the final time this year at the end of next week.

Time has also been put aside on Thursday for laws to remove the handbrake on territories legislating on euthanasia, with debate to go as long as needed before coming to a vote.

A vote will be forced on any listed legislation that hasn’t been voted on by that afternoon, including the pensioners bill, biosecurity amendments, sex discrimination laws and electric car discounts.

Two extra sitting days have been scheduled to deal with the volume of bills and the government has amended its own “family-friendly” sitting hours to allow votes later into the night.