Perrottet to tour flood-impacted regions

Major flooding is continuing in numerous towns across regional NSW as more than a dozen catchments continue to overflow, and two weather systems spell further rainfall for the state.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet will begin a tour of flood-affected regional areas on Tuesday, after writing to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to request further funding, vowing to leave no impacted community behind.

“Our agricultural communities and farmers were looking forward to a bumper harvest,” the premier told media on Monday.

“This has been a tragic time for many families in regional NSW.

“We’ve gone through a drought four years ago, and now we’ve gone through floods.”

The request for grant funding for primary producers, small businesses and regional councils comes as the Albanese government is set to hand down its first budget on Tuesday, in less than rosy economic circumstances.

Dozens of warnings are in place on Tuesday, with major flooding occurring at multiple inland towns, including at Wee Waa, Warren, Moree, Gunnedah and Moama.

A low pressure system will bring rain and thunderstorms to eastern NSW on Tuesday, becoming more severe in the state’s northeast, Senior Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology Dean Narramore said.

It comes after two low pressure systems brought widespread severe thunderstorms to the state on Monday.

Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy falls hit towns including Mudgee, Orange, Katoomba, Lismore, Grafton, Orange, Dubbo, Cobar and Bourke.

A woman’s body was recovered from a flooded river’s edge in the NSW central west on Monday.

A multi-agency search began late Sunday after a woman, 28, disappeared when the vehicle she was in was washed off a causeway near Gulgong, north of Mudgee.

Three people, including the 45-year-old male driver and two male passengers, escaped the vehicle, but the woman was swept away.

After an extensive search, police said a body, believed to be the missing 28-year-old, was found on the riverbank at 9.50am on Monday.