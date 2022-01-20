AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Ellyse Perry
Ellyse Perry has been left out of Australia's XI for their Ashes T20 clash with England in Adelaide. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Perry left out of Ashes T20 opener

Scott Bailey January 20, 2022

Australia have made their biggest selection decision in memory, dropping Ellyse Perry for the Ashes series opener against England.

Captain Meg Lanning confirmed Perry had been left out of the Twenty20 team, after she won the toss in Adelaide and elected to bowl first.

It marks the first time women’s cricket’s biggest name has been left out of an Australian side on form in more than a decade.

The call came as Australia opted to bring Grace Harris into the team to replace the injured Beth Mooney, who is unavailable with a broken jaw.

Lanning has been listed to open, with Harris at No.6.

Rachael Haynes returns to the side that beat India in October, creating the middle-order squeeze that prompted Perry to be overlooked.

Perry has long been regarded as one of the game’s greatest players, having been at the forefront of the growth of the sport since her debut in 2008.

But she has battled to regain her best with the ball since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted her comeback from a hamstring injury two years ago.

Coach Matthew Mott also noted that Australia were after middle-order players who could strike at a strike-rate of 150 when quizzed on Perry’s position earlier this week.

Mott also claimed in the same interview Perry had pushed for the team to be more strategically specific on selections for different formats.

Perry is still regarded as one of the world’s best in the 50-over and Test formats, and will almost certainly retain her spot when selections are made for those matches.

Meanwhile, legspinner Alana King will make her international debut, with Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen also returning to the bowling attack.

England have only one change from the side that played India late last year, with allrounder Maia Bouchier promoted to the XI.

Two points are up for grabs in each of the three T20s and ODIs, while the Test match squeezed in between the limited-overs matches is worth four points.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning (capt), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt.

England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (capt), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.