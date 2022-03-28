AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ellyse Perry of Australia
Star allrounder Ellyse Perry will miss Australia's World Cup semi-final due to a back issue. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Perry out of Australia’s World Cup semi

Ben McKay March 29, 2022

Star allrounder Ellyse Perry will watch Australia’s World Cup semi-final against the West Indies from the sidelines on Wednesday after failing to overcome a back complaint.

In a painful repeat of the 2020 T20 World Cup — when Perry watched on after a hamstring injury kept her out of the finals — she is again an onlooker as a major tournament reaches the business end.

Perry suffered back spasms in last Tuesday’s group stage win over South Africa and faced a fitness test on Monday after a week of rest.

“Unfortunately she just ran out of time to prove her fitness,” captain Meg Lanning said.

“She batted a little bit in the nets yesterday and felt OK, but she just wasn’t in a position unfortunately to be able to perform at the level needed.

“We will go in without her tomorrow and we’ll keep assessing her if we are to progress in the tournament.

“Unfortunate for her and the team obviously a big blow, but we feel like we’ve got some good depth to be able to cover it and we’re gonna have to do that tomorrow.”

Perry remains in the frame for the World Cup final on Sunday should Australia win through, but Lanning wasn’t of a mind to speculate on her availability.

“The team and and squad is very focused on tomorrow and making sure that we’re putting out our best game because everything else is is irrelevant,” she said.

Perry was player of the match in Australia’s group stage win over West Indies a fortnight ago, taking 3-22 to skittle the top order.

Since then, the 31-year-old has struggled, bowling a 12-ball over against India with six wides and an awful beamer in a short spell against South Africa before her ailment struck.

Pace options Darcie Brown and Annabel Sutherland are likely to face the Windies at Wellington’s Basin Reserve, leaving Nic Carey, Grace Harris and Amanda-Jade Wellington on the outer.

“We’ve spoken a lot about the depth we’ve got within our squad. I guess now we’re going to be tested,” Lanning said.

The match-up with the West Indies is intriguing given the Caribbean side’s hot and cold form.

The Windies stunned hosts New Zealand on opening night and shocked England but were thrashed by India and then upset by last-place finishers Pakistan in a rain-shortened match.

Australia made short work of Stafanie Taylor’s side, when Ash Gardner took 3-25 and Rachael Haynes belted an unbeaten 83 as the tournament favourites easily chased down the 132 runs for victory with 19 overs to spare.

Still, the Windies have the ability to turn it on when it matters most: memorably beating Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup final for their only major triumph.

“That was a long time ago and we’re a very different team,” Lanning said on Tuesday.

“It hasn’t even been spoken about.”

“We’re preparing for their best and their best is very dangerous.

“They’ve got a number of world class players who can take the game away from you very quickly.”

