AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Ellyse Perry
Allrounder Ellyse Perry is nursing back spasms and will miss the World Cup clash with Bangladesh. Image by Andrew Cornaga/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Injured Perry out of World Cup game

Steve Larkin March 24, 2022

Injured allrounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of Australia’s last Women’s World Cup group game against Bangladesh on Friday.

But the Australian camp expect Perry to be fit for next week’s finals.

Perry suffered back spasms and was forced from the field during Australia’s win against South Africa on Tuesday.

Australia’s physiotherapist Kate Beerworth says Perry’s back is settling with treatment.

“She won’t play tomorrow but we expect that she will be available for the semi-final,” Beerworth said on Thursday.

Perry was hurt when tumbling over a boundary rope in a fielding attempt against the Proteas – she didn’t bat as Australia banked their sixth consecutive win of the cup.

The Australians chased down South Africa’s 5-271 to win with 28 balls to spare after earlier in the tournament reeling in India’s 7-277 to triumph with three balls remaining.

Those victorious chases, propelled by captain Meg Lanning’s 97 and unbeaten 135, has further enhanced Australia’s belief, spinner Jess Jonassen said.

“It’s huge, particularly for our batting group,” she told reporters on Thursday.

“It was a really pleasing thing for our batting group to be able to go out and put a marker out there, I guess make a statement.

“The Indian game got a bit closer than we would have liked … (but) coming into our last-round game and then the finals, hopefully it gives them even more confidence in higher pressure games.”

And Jonassen warned that despite Australia’s perfect record in the tournament – they’re the only undefeated nation – there was improvement to come.

“It’s something that we have identified throughout the whole tournament so far, that we are building towards this business end of the tournament,” she said.

“I see Ash Gardner made the comments the other day that we’re looking for the perfect game but ultimately we are just looking to improve each and every game in different areas.

“And we do have a bit to improve on still, particularly with the ball.

“Against South Africa we weren’t able to take wickets up front but we were able to hold them.

“So just needing to tighten up in a few areas which I think is really exciting considering we have gone through undefeated whilst still identifying areas that we can still improve on.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.