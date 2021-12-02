Perth Ashes Test on cusp of being scrapped

Cricket Australia is on the verge of pulling the plug on Perth’s Ashes Test as other cities jostle to take over as host.

CA’s board will meet on Friday with Melbourne, Sydney and Hobart all pitching to host the fifth Ashes Test.

The fifth Test is unlikely to be staged in Perth given Western Australia’s hard COVID restrictions with WA Premier Mark McGowan refusing to lift 14-day quarantine periods for anyone visiting Perth.

Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein believes Hobart’s Bellerive Oval is in a “good spot” to host the fifth Test.

“Obviously the decision Cricket Australia need to make is whether or not the Perth Test goes ahead,” Gutwein told SEN Hobart on Friday.

“The board is meeting today.

“I would encourage them very strongly to make a decision, ensure that we have got some clear air, that we can sit down and start negotiating and finalise a Test here in Hobart.

“Obviously I hope Cricket Australia make a decision today that Perth won’t be going ahead.

“That then enables us to get around the table to talk about what support might be needed and what logistically we might need to do.”

Gutwein said he had spoken to CA chief executive Nick Hockley in the past 48 hours to again express Hobart’s willingness to host the Test, slated for January 14-18 next year.

“I have said very clearly to Cricket Australia this is your opportunity to make history, we have never had an Ashes Test in Tasmania,” Gutwein said.

“We will sit down with Cricket Australia as soon as we have the opportunity.

“I know that Cricket Tasmania have been engaged with Cricket Australia almost on a daily basis.

“It’s important that Cricket Australia understand this is a national game, this is their opportunity to make history – an Ashes Test in Tasmania.

“On a range of levels it would be good to see Cricket Australia support Tasmania in terms of this.”

Victoria and NSW governments have also told CA of their desire to host the fifth Test.