AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
sam kerr
Matildas skipper Sam Kerr is coming back to play in Perth in a major boost for local soccer fans. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Perth fans urged to embrace rare chance to see Sam Kerr

Justin Chadwick May 25, 2023

The Matildas are finally coming back to Perth and former Australian international Danielle Brogan believes it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to catch Sam Kerr in action in her home state.

Kerr will lead the Matildas in three Olympic qualifiers at HBF Park between October 23 and November 1.

Australia will face off against Taiwan, the Philippines and Iran in round two of the Asian Qualifiers on the path to Paris 2024.

The matches will be the Matildas’ first appearance in Perth since taking on Thailand in a 2018 friendly.

Perth will host five group-stage matches during the upcoming Women’s World Cup, but the city was overlooked for any Matildas or knockout clashes.

It means the Olympic qualifiers in October and November will be a rare chance for Perth-based fans to see Kerr in action.

“There’s nowhere you go where people don’t mention Sam,” Brogan told reporters in Perth on Thursday.

“In an AFL-dominated state, she has put football on the map here. It’s something we all need to continue to grow.

“I know she had big shoes to fill after her brother’s career (Daniel Kerr at West Coast), but I do think she’s gone off on her own.

“To have her playing here as the captain of the Matildas and in the form she is in, I genuinely believe this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Kerr is one of soccer’s biggest superstars and her hot form for Chelsea is a good omen for the Matildas ahead of the World Cup.

Chelsea are on the brink of a fourth straight Women’s Super League title in England after Kerr provided a key assist in a 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

Kerr says she is looking forward to playing in her hometown again.

“Everyone knows how proud I am to be from Perth and WA, so to be able to come home again with my teammates will be a really special moment,” Kerr said in a statement.

“West Aussies are big sports lovers and some of the best fans in the world, they bring amazing support for the teams that they love and I know they will give us that same energy as we start our Olympic qualification.” 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.