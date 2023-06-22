AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stock image of gold bars at Perth Mint.
A powerful parliamentary inquiry will examine multiple controversies facing the Perth Mint. Image by MEDIANET IMAGES PHOTO
  • politics

Perth Mint probed over money laundering compliance

Andrew Brown June 22, 2023

A powerful parliamentary inquiry will examine multiple controversies facing the Perth Mint.

The inquiry, set up by WA Liberal senator Dean Smith, will investigate the mint’s compliance with money laundering and terror laws.

Earlier this year, it was revealed the mint sold gold to China between 2018 and 2021, which was alloyed with silver in order to save money.

The Shanghai Gold Exchange raised complaints about two gold bars that did not meet its strict specifications.

Concerns were also raised after a former bikie was able to buy $27,000 worth of gold with his driver’s licence.

The WA government-owned corporation was already being audited by the financial regulator.

The upper house voted 39 to 22 to set up the inquiry, against the wishes of the Labor government.

“We do not support a motion that’s driven by state politics that would disrespect and undermine due process,” Finance Minister Katy Gallagher told parliament.

“AUSTRAC and the WA government are taking these matters seriously, as we are.

“This motion will not only duplicate investigations, but also risks compromising these independent investigations.”

The WA government has earmarked $34 million to overhaul compliance within the Perth Mint and ordered a strategic review.

The Senate inquiry into the mint will hand down a report by December 13. 

