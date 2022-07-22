AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
MEDIA SPACE EXHIBITION
Perth collective Media-Space experimented with technologies such as photocopiers and telex machines. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • arts, culture and entertainment

Perth revisits 1980s avant garde art co-op

Liz Hobday July 22, 2022

There was so much opportunity in 1980s Perth, even the numberplates were stamped “W.A. – State of Excitement.”

“Perth was comparable with New York in the 1920s, there was just huge amounts of money, and this group of entrepreneurs, alot of them were interested in art,” Professor Julian Goddard told AAP.

The local arts scene had been dominated by traditional ideas according to Prof Goddard, but a collective named Media-Space, of which he was a part, began to change that.

The group made use of obsolete technologies that were cutting edge at the time, including video recorders and telex machines, and its work is the subject of a new exhibition at the Art Gallery of Western Australia.

From 1981 to 1986, Media-Space met Fridays to discuss art and politics, developing what they called an “inquiry model” to investigate big political questions.

Artists such as Judy Chambers, Anne Graham, Jeff Jones, Will Kohlen, Lindsay Parkhill, Neil Sullivan, Paul Thomas and Allan Vizents were around the table, and being the 80s, it was all recorded on cassette tape.

Most of the group’s half a dozen members were expatriates, so talk soon turned to the colonial aspects of boomtime Perth, according to founding member Paul Thomas who arrived from the UK at the age of 27.

“There was an emptiness in all the things I was working on… I started to work from nothing because that’s what I felt that I arrived in,” he said.

Media-Space began to examine class, gender, the rise of the suburbs and the rapid development of the artists’ adopted city.

“It wasn’t necessarily trying to see an art space as an exhibition space, it was trying to see an art space as a research space,” Prof Thomas told AAP. 

Listening back to recordings of Media-Space meetings, he said the artists’ views on issues such as colonisation and land rights sound naive and outmoded, but the tapes are valuable as a historical record.

The group created performances, videos, photo-essays, installations and soundscapes, along with photocopied books which they posted to artists overseas.

Over five years Media-Space built an international reputation, and its members went on to influential careers.

The exhibition has been staged to celebrate the collective’s 40th anniversary, but also to ensure the history of Media:Space is not lost, Prof Goddard said.

“We know that there’s at least one, if not two generations of younger artists who’ve got no idea about this stuff,” he said.

Media-Space 1981-1986 is on at the Art Gallery of Western Australia until November.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.