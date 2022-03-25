AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
PETROL PRICES STOCK
Peters has been fined after it blocked the distribution of competitor ice creams to petrol stations. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS
  • business (general)

Peters Ice Cream slapped with $12m fine

Phoebe Loomes March 25, 2022

An ice cream brand has been slapped with a $12 million fine after the Federal Court found it used a distributor to stop competitors being sold in convenience stores and petrol stations.

In filings brought by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Peters Ice Cream admitted that for five years after purchasing PFD Food Services, it blocked the company distributing ice creams made by other brands.

After acquiring PFD in 2014 one of the conditions was the company would not distribute or sell ice creams made by companies other than Peters without getting written permission.

The effect was that competition was substantially lessened for manufacturers of single service ice cream and frozen confectionary, the ACCC said in a statement on Friday.

“This is an important competition law case involving products enjoyed by many Australians,” said ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb on Friday.

“We took this action because we were concerned that Peters Ice Cream’s conduct could reduce competition in this market and impact on the choice of single serve ice creams available to consumers.

“Peters Ice Cream admitted, that if PFD had not been restricted from distributing other manufacturers’ ice cream products, it was likely that one or more potential competitors would have entered or expanded in this market.”

The ice cream company, a subsidiary of British company Froneri, was additionally ordered to pay part of the ACCC’s legal costs.

Peters Ice Cream owns brands including Frosty Fruits, Drumstick, Maxibon and Connoisseur, and is one of two manufacturers stocked in convenience stores and petrol stations.

PFD is the largest distributor of single-serve ice creams in Australia and can reach 90 per cent of the country’s post codes.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.