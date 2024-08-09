Peyton Craig runs personal best in Olympic 800m semi

Teenage middle-distance star Peyton Craig has taken enormous self-belief from going within a whisker of becoming just the second Australian man in more than half a century to contest an Olympic 800m final.

Craig, 19, ran a tactically-astute race on Friday in Paris that belied his inexperience on the world stage, stopping the clock in a personal best time of one minute 44.11 seconds in sixth place.

It was easily the quickest of the three semi-finals, so fourth would have been good enough to earn the Queenslander a spot in the final on Saturday night.

Peyton Craig (right) on his way to an 800m PB in Paris. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

“What’s really satisfying is I know I gave myself every shot – I didn’t put myself in a bad position in the race at all,” said Craig, who also dabbled in swimming, triathlons and rugby league at a high level as a kid before deciding to focus on the track.

“With 100 metres to go I genuinely thought I might have gotten past those guys and it just happened that the Spanish guy pulled out in front of me and probably checked my run a little bit.

“But I emptied the tank, ran a PB and you can’t ask for much more than running your lifetime best in a semi-final.

“I’m still so raw to the sport and I know with a lot more work I can be really quite competitive on the world stage.

“So it definitely lights the fire that was already burning and it’s just like pouring petrol on the flame.”

Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi led all qualifiers in 1:43.42.

Craig will now turn his attention to next month’s world juniors in Peru.

“My goal is to win world juniors and I know after this Olympic experience that I’m good enough,” he said.

“It’s a matter of executing, running the right way.

“I had a motto here to give myself an opportunity to do something special … and I’m going to carry that through to world juniors.”

Three years ago in Tokyo, Peter Bol became the first Australian man since Ralph Doubell won gold at the 1968 Mexico City Games to contest an Olympic 800m final.

Bol and national record holder Joseph Deng both had disappointing Paris campaigns, being run out in the repechage round without firing a shot.