PGA Tour anger at LIV Golf truce is cooling: Adam Scott

Adam Scott says anger among his PGA Tour cohorts is cooling but many questions remain about the peace deal with LIV Golf.

The Australian golfer was among PGA Tour players briefed again ahead of the Travelers Championship in Connecticut starting Thursday.

There was widespread dismay in PGA Tour ranks when the truce with LIV was announced a fortnight ago, but Scott said “emotions have cooled”.

“There are still lots of questions to be answered because we really only have this framework that was announced,” Scott said.

“So although that seems fairly simple, I think the deal sounds quite complex and this could take a long time.

“Hopefully everyone is cooling down and as things go along there is transparency to the players and those questions get answered.

“And then … it will be evaluated whether it’s a good deal for the PGA Tour and its players and the game of golf moving forward.”

Under a truce outlined by PGA Tour chef Jay Monahan on June 6, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – the owner of LIV Golf – will be given a stake in the US PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour announced the creation of a commercial entity with the European Tour and PIF, a move ending a legal dispute between the two main protagonists.

PGA players weren’t consulted ahead of the announcement.

“You can’t help but feel left in the dark even though I don’t expect to run the PGA Tour and them to run everything by me,” Scott said.

“It was just sooner than maybe anybody thought.

“Everyone is still working to get over the surprise and the fact that there was no indication that this was even close to happening.

“As far as the deal goes, I’m happy to wait and see how the deal points are worked out and see whether that really suits.”

Scott rejected overtures to join LIV Golf, remaining on the PGA Tour.

“I am caught up emotionally because I stayed on the PGA Tour … it was put to us that if we left we were never coming back,” he said.

“And it seems there is going to be pathways back (for LIV players).

“Eventually we’ll find out if that’s the best for the game.”

A US Senate hearing will be held into the partnership between the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

LIV chief executive Greg Norman has reportedly been summoned to attend a July 11 hearing.

“Our goal is to uncover the facts about what went into the PGA Tour’s deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund and what the Saudi takeover means,” Senator Richard Blumenthal, who chairs the investigating committee, said in a statement.