Phoenix hit by Sail, Lewis and Ugarkovic departures

Wellington Phoenix have been rocked by the impending departures of three of their best players, including New Zealand international goalkeeper Oli Sail.

Sail, fellow All White Clayton Lewis and league stalwart Steven Ugarkovic have informed the Nix they will leave the club at the end of this A-League Men campaign.

Football director Shaun Gill said he was disappointed to lose the trio but it wouldn’t form the basis of a club clear-out.

“Oli, Clay and Stevie will be hard to replace next season,” he said.

“Negotiations continue with other off-contract players and fans can rest assured that the core of the men’s squad will be sticking around for the 2023-24 A-League season and beyond.”

All three have ambitions to play overseas, but it appears all are likely to end up at A-League rivals.

Sail, 27, has been at the club for almost a decade, earning his stripes and then excelling as a courageous first-choice keeper.

The gloveman has been linked to a move with Perth Glory.

Lewis and Ugarkovic, the club’s holding midfielders, were both lured to New Zealand by coach Ufuk Talay.

Lewis, 26, has been with the club for three seasons but Ugarkovic, 28, joined last year on a one-season deal.

Local news outlet Stuff reports Lewis is fielding offers from around Australia while Ugarkovic is poised to sign for league-leaders Melbourne City.

The announcement comes ahead of Wellington hosting Newcastle Jets on Saturday, a crunch clash in the race for finals.

Nix coach Ufuk Talay said he would continue to pick the departing trio – with Lewis eyeing a return from a kneecap fracture later this month – as they look to win the club’s first A-League silverware.