Brendon Gale
Richmond CEO Brendon Gale was a key figure in the decision to rule out Marlion Pickett this weekend. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Pickett unavailable for Tigers after facing court

Oliver Caffrey June 13, 2023

Richmond have over-ruled Marlion Pickett and won’t play him in Saturday’s clash against St Kilda after the dual Tigers premiership hero faced court in Perth.

The 31-year-old was granted bail on Monday after appearing on 12 charges including four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of stealing and three counts of criminal damage.

Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale said Pickett was determined to play against St Kilda at the MCG on Saturday night but the club decided to rule him out.

The utility failed to train at Punt Rd on Tuesday but will return to the club in coming days.

Pickett is expected to be considered for selection to face Brisbane in the Tigers’ round-16 match at the Gabba after Richmond’s bye.

“It’s a decision we made in his best interest, in his welfare and also of the club,” Gale said on Tuesday.

“We think it’s important for Marlion to be with his family.

“But having said that, he’ll prepare with the team, he’ll train and he will keep turning up and engaging and turning up to work.

“I think he wanted to play.

“I think it’s fair to say his teammates would have loved for him to play as well.

“But this is a collective decision and we think it’s right thing for Marlion, it’s the right thing for the football program, it’s the right thing for the club.”

Pickett has played 70 games for the Tigers, having famously made his AFL debut in their 2019 premiership triumph, just months after being selected by Richmond in the mid-season draft.

The first VFL/AFL player in 67 years to debut in a grand final and the first since 1926 to win a flag, he won a second premiership with the Tigers in 2020.

Gale said the club was made aware of the allegations against Pickett “late last week” and he would be required to speak to police after the Tigers’ match against Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

“It’s been a big shock (for Pickett) but he’s OK,” he said.

“Importantly, he’s got some wonderful people around him. He’s got the love of a good woman and his family and this football club has been wonderful.”

Richmond and the AFL have been discussing Pickett’s situation for a number of days and the league is comfortable with the Tigers’ decision.

“We’re dealing with allegations and Marlion’s entitled to a presumption of innocence,” Gale said.

“I haven’t spoken with him directly, but he spoke with plenty of people within our team leading up to and post Sunday.

“We drafted Marlion our eyes wide open, acknowledging the incredible work he’d done to turn his life around … we’ll continue to support him and that’s what we do as a football club.”

Gale praised Pickett’s “honesty”, saying nothing in his life had been “handed to him on a plate”.

“I think he’s had a profound impact (on his teammates) because nothing’s come easy to Marlion but through the force of his will, against all the odds, through the love of his family and for the care of football clubs,” Gale said.

“He’s been an inspiration to his teammates, to me, to many.”

