Kysaiah Pickett is reported for his hit on Bailey Smith.
Kysaiah Pickett was reported for this hit in Melbourne's 115-65 win over the Western Bulldogs. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Pickett under fire for high bump in Dees’ win over Dogs

Shayne Hope March 18, 2023

Melbourne livewire Kysaiah Pickett has played a starring role in a 50-point thumping of the Western Bulldogs, but faces suspension over his high bump on Bailey Smith.

Pickett and key forward Ben Brown kicked four goals apiece in the Demons’ 17.13 (115) to 9.11 (65) triumph at the MCG on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old speedster Pickett started in the centre square and was a constant threat in the front half, finishing with 19 disposals, 11 score involvements, eight tackles and three clearances.

But he will come under scrutiny over his collision with Smith during the second quarter.

Pickett left the ground and made contact with his shoulder to Smith’s head as the Bulldogs superstar kicked the ball forward.

Smith was not seriously hurt and played out the game.

The incident comes amid an intense focus on concussion in football, with the AFL facing class action from past players seeking compensation for their injuries.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin admitted concerns over Pickett’s availability going forward, which now lies in the hands of the match review officer, but praised his player for an “outstanding” performance.

“He’s a dynamic player and he hit the scoreboard for us but it was more his impact around pressure and tackle (that impressed),” Goodwin said.

“Every time the ball was coming out of our forward half it had genuine heat on it and Kossie was at the forefront of that.”

It was a dirty night for the Dogs, who lost defender Liam Jones before halftime to a sore neck from a collision in a marking contest on his return after a year out of the AFL.

Midfield guns Clayton Oliver (33 disposals, nine clearances) and Christian Petracca (30, eight) seized control of the contest for Melbourne and skipper Max Gawn (21 disposals, two goals) shone in his new ruck-forward pairing with recruit Brodie Grundy.

Charlie Spargo (two goals) also hit the scoreboard, and Jake Lever was reliable as ever in the back-line without injured defensive partner Steven May.

The much-hyped ‘Dinosaur Dogs’ failed to fire.

Aaron Naughton (1.2) and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (1.3) didn’t make the most of their chances in front of goal, while inexperienced Sam Darcy and trade recruit Rory Lobb had little influence.

But it was in the midfield where the Bulldogs were overwhelmed by their opponents despite Jack Macrae (33 disposals), Adam Treloar (32) and Tom Liberatore (32) winning plenty of the ball.

Bulldogs coach lamented a “landslide” defeat in centre clearances (15-8) and poor ball use, as well as his players’ inability to handle perceived pressure.

“The disappointing thing was the drop-off and the scoreline late in the game,” Beveridge said.

“That’s flattening. If you ask all of our people who have been working really hard and quite diligently over the pre-season period, we’d hope that’s an anomaly.”

Tempers flared during the second term when Pickett flattened Smith, with Bulldogs players rushing in to defend their teammate.

Smith wasn’t fazed, bouncing back to his feet immediately, and did not take part in the ensuing melee.

The Demons kicked the next five goals, including one to Pickett, in a 10-minute burst as they took a 19-point lead to halftime.

Pickett’s fourth goal in the shadows of three-quarter time broke the Bulldogs’ back as Melbourne strolled to a comfortable victory.

