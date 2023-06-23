Pies feared comeback star Howe was done for AFL season

Jeremy Howe’s return from his horrific broken arm is a bonus for Collingwood coach Craig McRae, who admits he feared the high-flying defender would be lost for AFL season.

The Magpies, who host Adelaide at the MCG on Sunday, have stormed to premiership favouritism despite vice-captain Howe missing a dozen games.

The 32-year-old suffered a left forearm compound fracture in a marking contest in round one, with his arm bending in gruesome fashion as he attempted to break his fall.

Howe required multiple rounds of surgery and had a setback when the arm became infected early in his recovery.

“Three or four weeks post-operation I thought he was no chance (to return this season),” McRae told reporters on Friday.

“When he had the illness and infection there was no timeline attached to it.

“It was always the unknown but he said to me he’s a good bone healer, so he’s true to his word.”

McRae is confident Howe will perform against an Adelaide attack spearheaded by in-form Taylor Walker, despite not playing any competitive minutes in the reserves on his comeback trail.

The 220-game veteran has trained with the Magpies’ main group for the last three weeks to prove his preparedness for the contest.

“We’ve got great confidence in our rehab team,” McRae said.

“There’s a number of players that have done the same thing and it’s amazing how much a GPS tells you these days.

“They’re training above AFL level, in terms of intensity, for weeks on end.

“Patty Lipinksi, for example, did four weeks of work and did more work than he did for the whole pre-season.

“So (Howe) has done the work but it’s one thing to have done the work; now to go out and do it on the MCG is a different thing.”

Howe’s return has put selection pressure on versatile ex-Adelaide tall Billy Frampton ahead of a clash with his former side.

“It’s a good problem to have,” McRae said.

“Billy’s been really important to us and I’m not sure where he fits at the moment but we’ll work through that.

“There’s pressure on players to perform and that’s a good thing.”

Collingwood can reclaim top spot on the ladder from Port Adelaide, who have played an extra game and have the bye this week, with victory over the Crows.