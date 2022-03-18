Pies gift new coach McRae AFL win on debut

Jordan De Goey has put a turbulent summer behind him to help Collingwood begin their new era under Craig McRae in positive fashion with a 17-point win over St Kilda in the AFL’s opening round.

De Goey, who was arrested in New York over a nightclub incident in the off-season, received muted jeers from the stands whenever he went near the ball on Friday night.

But the explosive star let his football do the talking, racking up 27 disposals and five clearances, as well as two important second-half goals.

It was a crucial contribution in the Magpies’ 15.12 (102) to 12.13 (85) win at Marvel Stadium in McRae’s first game in charge.

Collingwood coughed up a 35-point lead during the third quarter as mature-age debutant Jack Hayes helped inspire a St Kilda fightback.

The Saints hit the front early in the final term when Jade Gresham marked his return from a long injury lay-off with a goal at the back of a pack.

But the Magpies steadied and gave themselves breathing space when De Goey marked a slick pass from brilliant defender Darcy Moore and booted his second major midway through the last quarter.

Father-son draft pick Nick Daicos showed off his undoubted talent and fellow Collingwood new boy Patrick Lipinski also shone, while Jeremy Howe was back to his high-flying best in defence in repelling a series of opposition raids.

Daicos, wearing the No.35 of his famous father Peter, started poorly when his turnover gifted Mason Wood the opening goal, but soon settled and had 27 disposals in a promising debut.

Wearing his new eyewear, Mason Cox didn’t have a disposal in the first term and was nursing sore ribs in the second after an off-the-ball bump from Dougal Howard.

It was a bruising contest where a heavy Wood bump left Taylor Adams groggy and several melees broke out throughout the match.

Former SANFL star Hayes kicked three goals and took four contested marks for St Kilda on debut.

Tim Membrey also kicked three goals for the Saints, with captain Jack Steele (28 disposals) and Brad Crouch (27) busy in the midfield.

Gresham (24) finished with two goals in his first game since round three last year.