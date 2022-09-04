Pies selection dilemma for AFL semi-final

Taylor Adams’ season-ending injury and doubt over Jordan De Goey’s fitness leaves Collingwood with some important decisions to make at the selection table for the knockout AFL semi-final against Fremantle.

Reeling from a heartbreaking defeat to Geelong, the Magpies will have to reignite their premiership push without Adams after the tough midfielder re-injured his troublesome groin.

De Goey was one of the Pies’ best against the Cats and had precautionary scans on Sunday after hurting his right shoulder.

The explosive midfielder-forward is important to their chances of overcoming the Dockers on Saturday.

Inexperienced Finlay Macrae is in the selection mix, having been the unlucky player to make way for the returning Adams in the qualifying final.

Oliver Henry was also left out after filling the medi-sub role in round 23.

But Pies coach Craig McRae was full of praise for tall utility Nathan Kreuger, who was picked as the medi-sub against Geelong after three months out with a shoulder injury.

Kreuger, discarded by the Cats at the end of last season, impressed in a brief appearance against his old side after Adams went down in the final quarter.

Kreuger could offer Collingwood a different look against Fremantle’s dangerous array of talls, led by forwards Rory Lobb and Griffin Logue, and defensive duo Brennan Cox and Alex Pearce.

Dockers key forward Matt Taberner is also in the mix to return from injury in the semi-final.

“I like Kreugs. He gives us a bit of energy, I think, and I thought he could give us something,” McRae said.

“He can play down back if we lost a key back and he could play in the ruck if we needed that. Up forward he’s an energetic guy.

“I didn’t think he was quite ready to play a full game, based on his time out of the game.

“He took a mark as soon as he came onto the ground. I like what Kreugs brings to the table.”

Adams missed three weeks with his initial groin injury and was a key inclusion for Collingwood against Geelong, but needed help to the leave the field late in the match.

The Magpies’ vice-captain slipped while kicking and immediately grabbed his groin before hobbling off in tears.

“It looks like Tay’s season’s done – it looks like he might have torn the groin off the bone,” McRae said post-match.

“He’s had his moment of emotion and we’ll just get around him and support him as best we can.”

Adams later revealed he had been comforted by a young Magpies fan and her father when walking from the MCG back to Collingwood’s headquarters after the game.

The 28-year-old then called on Pies supporters to help him find the pair.

“Magpie Army I need your help,” Adams wrote in a social media post.

“Following todays game, whilst walking back to the AIA centre. A young girl and her father could see I was flat.

“The young girl came up to me and offered to hold my hand crossing Swan street, she then gave a massive hug. I would love to find them.”