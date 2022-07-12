AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
PIF Secretary-General Henry Puna.
Secretary-General Henry Puna says PIF is hopeful of bringing Kiribati back to the bloc. Image by Laura McQuillan/AAP PHOTOS
  • summit

PIF leaders lament loss of Pacific unity

Ben McKay July 12, 2022

Pacific Islands Forum formalities have kicked off in Fiji, with leaders lamenting regional splintering as efforts continue to bring Kiribati back to the table.

The Micronesian nation left the regional body ahead of the leaders summit in Suva this week, citing a failure of PIF leaders to share power appropriately.

On Tuesday morning, the forum’s Secretary-General Henry Puna addressed “our brothers and sisters from Micronesia” and appealed for reconciliation.

“I acknowledge again the breakdown in our connections of the past two years,” he said.

“My hope is that through our dialogue mechanism and the resolutions that we are working towards you continue to find value and indeed belonging within the forum.”

It was Mr Puna’s election that deepened the rift, with the former Cook Islands prime minister winning a vote to be secretary-general in 2021 over a Micronesian candidate.

Australian diplomats are among those attempting to smooth the waters with Kiribati, and attempt to secure their participation in this week’s forum.

Speaking from Suva ahead of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s arrival on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong made a direct appeal to Kiribati.

“Pacific unity is so important,” she said.

The Fiji Sun newspaper reports the country’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who is also PIF chair as this year’s host, was unable to reach Kiribati leader Taneti Maamau on Monday for a possible rapprochement

In his opening address at PIF, Mr Bainimarama said Pacific nations had a choice.

“The most important consideration for us this week is this: how will we, the Pacific Islands Forum, choose to navigate these challenges and opportunities as we voyage into the future?” he asked.

“Will we forge ahead together? Will we take individual paths?

“Will we be assertive or will we leave it to others to decide our fate?”

As chairman, Mr Bainimarama is eager to secure full participation in the meeting and deliver the major promise of its leadership: the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific.

Leaders will unveil the region’s new long-term plan on Thursday, following the full-day leaders retreat.

Underpinning those talks is the continued focus on climate change, which Mr Bainimarama emphasised to delegates.

“We continue to deal with the runaway climate-change crisis in which we will soon find ourselves on the brink of no return,” he said.

“Climate change is hurting our people’s security and livelihoods … it is damaging our economies and in many instances it is threatening our very sovereignty.”

On Tuesday, the White House announced US Vice President Kamala Harris would address PIF virtually.

Ms Harris’ address is surprising given PIF dialogue partners – including the US, China, the UK and France – have not been invited to the 2022 summit.

Ms Wong said the decision was one for forum leaders and not Australia.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.