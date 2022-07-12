PIF leaders lament loss of Pacific unity

Pacific Islands Forum formalities have kicked off in Fiji, with leaders lamenting regional splintering as efforts continue to bring Kiribati back to the table.

The Micronesian nation left the regional body ahead of the leaders summit in Suva this week, citing a failure of PIF leaders to share power appropriately.

On Tuesday morning, the forum’s Secretary-General Henry Puna addressed “our brothers and sisters from Micronesia” and appealed for reconciliation.

“I acknowledge again the breakdown in our connections of the past two years,” he said.

“My hope is that through our dialogue mechanism and the resolutions that we are working towards you continue to find value and indeed belonging within the forum.”

It was Mr Puna’s election that deepened the rift, with the former Cook Islands prime minister winning a vote to be secretary-general in 2021 over a Micronesian candidate.

Australian diplomats are among those attempting to smooth the waters with Kiribati, and attempt to secure their participation in this week’s forum.

Speaking from Suva ahead of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s arrival on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong made a direct appeal to Kiribati.

“Pacific unity is so important,” she said.

The Fiji Sun newspaper reports the country’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who is also PIF chair as this year’s host, was unable to reach Kiribati leader Taneti Maamau on Monday for a possible rapprochement

In his opening address at PIF, Mr Bainimarama said Pacific nations had a choice.

“The most important consideration for us this week is this: how will we, the Pacific Islands Forum, choose to navigate these challenges and opportunities as we voyage into the future?” he asked.

“Will we forge ahead together? Will we take individual paths?

“Will we be assertive or will we leave it to others to decide our fate?”

As chairman, Mr Bainimarama is eager to secure full participation in the meeting and deliver the major promise of its leadership: the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific.

Leaders will unveil the region’s new long-term plan on Thursday, following the full-day leaders retreat.

Underpinning those talks is the continued focus on climate change, which Mr Bainimarama emphasised to delegates.

“We continue to deal with the runaway climate-change crisis in which we will soon find ourselves on the brink of no return,” he said.

“Climate change is hurting our people’s security and livelihoods … it is damaging our economies and in many instances it is threatening our very sovereignty.”

On Tuesday, the White House announced US Vice President Kamala Harris would address PIF virtually.

Ms Harris’ address is surprising given PIF dialogue partners – including the US, China, the UK and France – have not been invited to the 2022 summit.

Ms Wong said the decision was one for forum leaders and not Australia.