AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Kimberley landscape aerial view
Two muster pilots have been killed when their helicopters crashed in WA's Kimberley region. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • police

Pilots killed as two helicopters crash in cattle muster

AAP July 25, 2024

Two pilots have been killed when their helicopters crashed at a remote cattle station in WA’s Kimberley region.

Police were alerted to the collision near Mount Anderson Station at Camballin, 130km east of Fitzroy Crossing, at 6.20am on Thursday.

Early indications suggest the two cattle mustering helicopters crashed shortly after taking off, each with one person on board, police said.

“Sadly, both pilots – a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old man – died as a result of injuries received during the crash,” WA Police said in a statement.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been notified and will investigate, while WA police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.