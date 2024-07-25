Pilots killed as two helicopters crash in cattle muster

Two pilots have been killed when their helicopters crashed at a remote cattle station in WA’s Kimberley region.

Police were alerted to the collision near Mount Anderson Station at Camballin, 130km east of Fitzroy Crossing, at 6.20am on Thursday.

Early indications suggest the two cattle mustering helicopters crashed shortly after taking off, each with one person on board, police said.

“Sadly, both pilots – a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old man – died as a result of injuries received during the crash,” WA Police said in a statement.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been notified and will investigate, while WA police will prepare a report for the coroner.