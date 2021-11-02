Pitt ‘ignored climate risks’ of NT project

Federal Resources Minister Keith Pitt expedited a gas exploration contract in the Northern Territory’s Betaloo Basin after its disastrous impact on climate change was raised in a legal challenge, a court has been told.

The Federal Court challenge by The Environment Centre NT seeks to stop the drilling program by Imperial Oil and Gas, arguing a $21 million government grant towards the project was unlawful.

The Betaloo sub-basin was estimated to hold more than 200,000 petajoules of gas, according to court documents, and if fracked would generate “eye-watering” levels of greenhouse gas emissions, Perry Herzfeld SC said on Tuesday.

The extraction and consumption of gas from this precinct would equate to a 13 per cent increase on Australia’s 2020 greenhouse gas emissions, according to one expert report.

This is “well in excess” of Australia’s entire carbon budget under Paris Agreement obligations, Mr Herzfeld said.

Australia has also agreed to largely or rapidly reduce its fossil fuel use to limit the earth’s warming.

But the court was told of the government’s strategy to “accelerate gas plans and development” and “unlock jobs and resources” in one of the “most exciting gas resources on the planet at the moment”.

Mr Herzfeld submitted that under relevant legislation, the minister can award money from the public purse only after making reasonable inquiries it would be an “efficient, effective, economical and ethical” use of it.

“The case is stark … the minister made no inquiries into climate change risks at all and there is nothing in the contemporaneous material explaining why.”

Mr Herzfeld said that gas demand would continually decline due to its global warming impact.

“The (Betaloo gas development) will become a stranded asset that fails to deliver a return on investment,” he said.

Tom Howe QC, representing the Commonwealth, said the particular legislation being challenged governed financial management decisions and not decisions of law.

“We say the minister was involved in lawmaking, not financial management,” he said.

The $21 million contract between the government and the Empire Energy subsidiary, part of a $50 million federal grants program, was signed on September 9, just days after the legal challenge was sought to be urgently heard.

Barrister Olive Jones argued this was done “precipitously” to stymie the legal proceedings and ensure the deal was locked in before the court could determine whether the minister had the power to do so.

No explanation had yet been provided to Justice John Griffiths regarding what went on between the resources minister and the gas company in those intervening days.

Justice Griffiths described the move as a “very dark day for the Commonwealth”.

Mr Herzfeld submitted there had been an acceptance that “there will have to be an inquiry into climate change risks at a later point,” which he rejected as patently unreasonable given some of the money had already been allocated.

Justice Griffiths was referred to the expert reports by Mr Howe, who asked whether they addressed possible climate change risks that “exclusively” arose out of exploring the three wells.

Mr Howe submitted that it was only relevant to consider climate change effects related to the part of the project being currently funded.

After Mr Howe acknowledged he was “nitpicking” the language used in one report, Justice Griffiths stated: “This is not your best point I hope”.

Richard Lancaster SC, representing Imperial Oil and Gas, requested confidentiality over a number of documents due to “market-sensitive information”‘.

But Justice Griffiths said he had a problem following the broad and unsubstantiated request and asked for more information as to why he should grant such an order.

The hearing will continue on Wednesday.