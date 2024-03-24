AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Impression of a comet-like object falling towards a white dwarf
Australian scientists have found further evidence of stars swallowing planets or planetary material. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • science and technology

Planet-eating twins revealed by Australian astronomers

John Kidman March 24, 2024

At least one in a dozen stars show evidence of planetary ingestion, according to Australian scientists. 

That might not sound earth-shattering in itself but literally could be, with a capital “e”.

Much of the research into the concept of planet-eating has focused on the formation of Jupiter and the discovery that beneath the swirling vortex clouds in its upper atmosphere lie the remnants of countless baby planets.

Had these so called planetesimals not been gobbled up by the gas giant, as astronomers believe, some may eventually have become proper planets just like Earth.

But the scenario doesn’t stop there, with some experts suggesting Earth may yet suffer a similar fate billions of years down the track as the Sun runs out of fuel, expands and similarly devours everything within its reach.

Until now, it’s just been a theory.

However, an international team led by Australia’s ASTRO 3D project has placed planetary ingestion a step closer to reality by studying apparent differences in the make-up of twin stars, which should, by definition, exhibit the same composition.

“They are born of the same molecular clouds and so should be identical,” Monash University research fellow and lead author Fan Liu explained.

“(But) thanks to very high precision analysis, we can see chemical differences … this provides very strong evidence one of the stars has swallowed planets or planetary material and changed its composition.”

ASTRO 3D research associate, Professor Fan Liu
 Fan Liu says there’s strong evidence of stars consuming planets or planetary material. Image by HANDOUT/MONASH UNIVERSITY 

The phenomenon appeared in about eight per cent of the 91 pairs of twin stars examined.

What makes the study compelling is that the stars were in their prime of life – so-called main sequence stars, rather than final phase red giants, as the Sun is eventually expected to become.

There is room for doubt as to whether the stars are swallowing planets whole or engulfing protoplanetary material but Dr Liu suspects both are possible.

“It’s complicated,” he said.

“The ingestion of the whole planet is our favoured scenario but of course we can also not rule out that these stars have ingested a lot of material from a protoplanetary disk.”

The findings have wide-ranging implications for the study of the long-term evolution of planetary systems.

“Astronomers used to believe these kinds of events were not possible but from the observations in our study, we can see that, while the occurrence is not high, it is actually possible,” according to ANU professor and co-author Yuan-Sen Ting.

“This opens a new window for planet evolution theorists to study.”

ASTRO 3D director Professor Emma Ryan-Webber says the findings contribute to the big-picture quest to determine the chemical evolution of the universe.

“Specifically, they shed light on the distribution of chemical elements and their subsequent journey, which includes being consumed by stars,” she said.

The team’s dataset was collected using the 6.5-metre Magellan Telescope, the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile and Hawaii’s Keck Telescope.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.